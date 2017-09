The surviving members of Linkin Park will host a one night only tribute concert for their fallen frontman. Chester Bennington will be honoured in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27th. The evening will also serve as a fundraiser for Music For Relief’s One More Light fund in memory of Chester. More info on tickets at Linkin Park’s official website.

The band also released a new video of their single One More Light which showcases Chester on stage and off. See it below: