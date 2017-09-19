Kudos to the professionals at KKTV 11 in Colorado Springs. They managed to get through a 2 minute news segment about a lady in their city, who likes to poop in public, without laughing. The woman has been dubbed “The Mad Pooper”. You know how in Forrest Gump when he runs across America he says “When I get hungry…I eat. When I get tired…I sleep. When I have to, you know…I go!” Well, that’s what the Mad Pooper does. Nature calls, she answers…on someone’s lawn. With their kids watching. Cops are involved. If caught she faces indecent exposure & public defecation charges.

Back to the KKTV team. They get through this story without even the slightest of giggles. That deserves a round of applause!