Own A Piece of Red Wings History

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve collected? I am self diagnosed hoarder. I have tons of Rock memorabilia…normal stuff like posters, ticket stubs, t-shirts, etc. but I have also saved a piece of a balloon that was popped by Alice Cooper at the Centrium, confetti from Motely Crue’s last show in LA, and an “Angus buck” from an AC/DC concert. I have tins of Folgers coffee cuz it has Wayne Gretzky’s face on it. I like to collect stuff.

Well, for $85 US dollars you can own a vial of water that is melted from the last sheet of ice in the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit! It’s limited edition, comes in a numbered “Farewell To The Joe” shadowbox, and proceeds help the Detroit Red Wings Foundation! Find out how to order yours HERE.