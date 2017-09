To See, Or Not To See… A Penis

This week a distraught mother used her smartphone to film a clip from acclaimed children’s show Maya The Bee. The video went viral, as it appeared to show a hidden penis in an episode titled “King Willi”. Check it out:

Now, sneaky dongs and subliminal messages in animated movies and shows are way¬†more common than you think. Imagine how many 90’s parents were shocked and confused when they thought they saw the word ‘SEX’ written in the stars during a scene from The Lion King.

But let’s get back to talking about knobs. Seeing the news of the ‘King Willi’ in this 2017 kids show brought me back to 2006. I was in school – probably Grade 10 – and the class clown was making some ruckus and talking about the newest IKEA catalogue. He claimed a disgruntled employee hid a human John Thomas on a dog in one of the furniture shots. Not exactly something you believe – until you see it.

I knew we had that new IKEA catalogue – in fact I often used their ‘literature’ as perfect bathroom reading material. But there was no way this guy was telling the truth. There was NO CHANCE I was going to rush home, burst into the bathroom – grab that IKEA magazine out of the book basket and see a – OH GOD THAT IS 100%, WITHOUT-A-DOUBT A PENIS!

IKEA never confirmed that it was what it was, instead saying it was actually the dog’s leg. WHATEVER. I know what I, and countless other Canadian’s saw in that magazine. IKEA will never take that away from me.

As for Maya The Bee – Netflix has pulled the episode from it’s streaming service. And the animator who thought it was so hilarious to hide the unit in a CHILDREN’S SHOW, well that mystery person is facing some serious legal consequences. What a d**k.