New Pearl Jam Film May Surprise

Pearl Jam will release a new film this fall, but it might not be what you are expecting. It’s called Let’s Play Two, and appears to focus on two huge shows the band played at Wrigley Field in August of 2016. The trailer shows a bunch of footage from the show interspersed with the Chicago Cubs magical season that ended with their first World Series Championship in over a century.

Fans expecting a concert film are apparently going to be surprised. According to a review from Australia’s THE MUSIC, the film’s focus is much more about Eddie Vedder’s connection to the baseball team. From the review “Firstly, it’s important to clarify from the start, if you’re walking into this with the expectation that this will be a film showcasing the band’s performance, you’ll be disappointed. The same if you’re expecting this to be a documentary about the band and where they’re at in their career. If you want those, please refer back to Live At The Garden and PJ20. Instead, what’s offered is a film about frontman Eddie Vedder and his lifelong relationship with his beloved Cubs, an obsession that began as a four-year-old attending games with his uncle.”

A companion album featuring music form the shows is due for release Sept. 29, the film will screen in theatres Oct. 6, with a home release slated for mid-November.