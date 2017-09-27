New Music From Gord Downie

If you have been wondering how Gord Downie is doing, and what he’s been up to, you have your update! Gord announced a new project today, an ambitious double album called “Introduce Yerself”. In a press release announcing the album Gord says ” this is my solo record. Each song is about a person.” It will feature 23 songs and is scheduled for release on Oct. 27. Find out more in the trailer below!

THE DRIVE welcomes the Tragically Hip documentary to Red Deer with screenings at Carnival Cinemas scheduled to start Friday Sept. 29.