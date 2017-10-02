The Music World Reacts To Passing of Tom Petty

3:30pm – While it remains unclear if Tom Petty has in fact passed away, tributes pour in from the music community on Twitter. Everyone from Shania Twain, to Bon Jovi, to Cage The Elephant has praised Petty as an influence.
CBS originally reported that Petty had died based on an LAPD report. The LAPD has since clarified that they did not confirm Petty’s death, but have said they are not currently investigating the situation. TMZ reports the singer is still on life support, though family has a “do not resuscitate order” on Tom.
We are heartbroken beyond words. Shattered. Tom Petty’s music has been a huge part of our lives. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/Kfz6WJyv3v— Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 2, 2017
So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He's was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist.— Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) October 2, 2017
I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017
“you belong somewhere you feel free.”
💔
I'm crushed...— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 2, 2017
Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.
And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.
-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1
So sad to hear of the passing of Tom Petty. Such an incredible, inspiring artist. I'll treasure fond memories of our time spent together this past summer ❤ pic.twitter.com/HvSgARxzm3— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 2, 2017
Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017