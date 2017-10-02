The Music World Reacts To Passing of Tom Petty

3:30pm – While it remains unclear if Tom Petty has in fact passed away, tributes pour in from the music community on Twitter. Everyone from Shania Twain, to Bon Jovi, to Cage The Elephant has praised Petty as an influence.

CBS originally reported that Petty had died based on an LAPD report. The LAPD has since clarified that they did not confirm Petty’s death, but have said they are not currently investigating the situation. TMZ reports the singer is still on life support, though family has a “do not resuscitate order” on Tom.