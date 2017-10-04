Tom Petty’s Final Interview

As the world suffers from blow after blow, including the death of Tom Petty – it’s sad but almost comforting to see some of his answers during his final interview. Following the very successful 40th Anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers’, the 66-year old legend took some time to chat with Randy Lewis from the Los Angeles Times.

You can listen to the interview, or read up on it here. It’s in-depth and positive, if not terribly sad given the fact that the world lost Petty far too young. We’ll leave you with this excerpt from Petty about music:

“It was about moving people, and changing the world, and I really believed in rock ’n’ roll — I still do. I believed in it in its purest sense, its purest form.”