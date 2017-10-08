Is Carpool Karaoke As Fun As It Looks?

Full disclosure: I’ve seen a few episodes of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke…and I enjoyed them.

However, I DIDN’T and probably WON’T watch the episodes with Metallica or the Foo Fighters.

James Corden, host of The Late Late Show has become a very entertaining figure in late night television – partly because of his Carpool Karaoke segment. James will drive around with various popstar’s in a vehicle loaded with cameras to catch the viral fuel that is everyone from Lady Gaga to Justin Bieber to the Red Hot Chili Peppers singing their own tracks.

And yeah, I’ve watched a few. Carpool Karaoke can be enjoyable because it’s casual and personal. And the celebrities that decide to do it are the kind you’d expect to see singing their hit songs anywhere and in any situation. But what about the musician’s that don’t fit that category? Like…the Foo Fighters?

When the Foo Fighters edition of Carpool Karaoke hit the internet, I couldn’t help but cringe at the thought of the band singing their own songs with a talk show host. It seemed incredibly weird and far from something I’d expect Dave Grohl and the Foo crew to do. I guess I wasn’t the only one who thought that…

In a recent interview with NME, guitarist Pat Smear said “By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun. It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway.’”

Dave himself said “I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”

Carpool Karaoke has become a pretty solid way for musicians to promote new material. But out of all the press and promoting the Foo Fighter’s have done, I haven’t seen them NOT have fun doing it…which is why I refuse to watch this edition of Carpool Karaoke. I love cringe comedy, but seeing the Foo Fighter’s pretend to enjoy singing their own songs with a happy and lovable Brit would probably make me pull my hair out.