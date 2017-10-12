Let Josh Homme Read The Kids (Or You) To Sleep

Queens of the Stone Age. Josh Homme. Bedtime stories…for kids. The last one sounds a bit off doesn’t it?

Not anymore, as Josh Homme recently made an appearance on the BBC kids show Bedtime Stories. Taking a break from touring the incredible new QOTSA album Villains, Homme brought his friend ‘Snoop Bob Meat Ball’ to help with the show. Along with his own stuffed dragon, the Queens frontman read Zog, a children’s book by Julia Davidson. You can tell the Homme kids probably get some really great bedtime reads with Papa Josh.

Let Josh Homme read your kids to bed with the video below.

