Dave Grohl Is The Best – Part 387

Once again, Dave Grohl proves his majestic status in Rock & Roll with a recent fan interaction.

Remember when Dave broke his leg on/off stage in 2015? That injury and his following recovery would probably explain why his orthopedic doctor was hanging out at the recent Foo Fighters‘ show in Washington.

And that doctor offered some advice to a Foo fan, who happened to be recovering her own injury with an ankle brace. The fan, Sabryn, had the chance to meet Dave, who brought the doc out to see for himself.

“Dave brought him [the doctor] out once he saw that I was on crutches, and that’s when his doctor mentioned that I was supposed to wear a shoe with my brace…” – Sabryn

And with that sage advice, Dave disappeared, and reappeared with one of the big high-top shoes he himself wore over his brace.

“I wore it for the rest of the night after Dave told me to put it on.” – Sabryn

Dave Grohl. Is. The. Best.

