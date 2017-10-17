Jon Bon Jovi Joins Twitter & Instagram

For about 19 seconds, you had more followers on Instagram & Twitter than Jon Bon Jovi! In a case of better late than never, the New Jersey rocker finally created official accounts on the two social media platforms. Within the first day, he was already pushing 17000 followers. His first post was fairly low key, just a lil something to ease him into things…you can see it below!
Hello world. Is this thing on? #BetterLateThanNever pic.twitter.com/okSbqPGcBm— Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) October 16, 2017