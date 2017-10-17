 Skip to Content

Jon Bon Jovi Joins Twitter & Instagram

Red Deer, AB, Canada / 1067TheDrive
Peter Michaels

For about 19 seconds, you had more followers on Instagram & Twitter than Jon Bon Jovi! In a case of better late than never, the New Jersey rocker finally created official accounts on the two social media platforms. Within the first day, he was already pushing 17000 followers. His first post was fairly low key, just a lil something to ease him into things…you can see it below!

