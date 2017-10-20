It’s HIP To Be Streamed

The loss of Gord Downie hit our country hard. And what better way to celebrate one of the greatest Canadians than by cranking up his tunes. And Canadians did just that. Radio stations across the nation halted regular programming, including The Drive, to include as much Hip as people wanted to hear. In the past, album sales would have seen a huge spike as well, but we are in the digital age now, and it’s all about streaming. Statistics from BuzzAngle Music can show us exactly which songs people flocked to! Streams from all major services (youtube, Apple Music, Google Play, etc*) are all monitored. So, what were the Top 5 streamed Hip songs in the 24 hours following Gord Downie’s death?

5. 38 Years Old

4. New Orleans Is Sinking

3. Ahead By A Century

2. Bobcaygeon

Wheat Kings

Did yer favourite make the list?

*spotify streams are not currently accounted for. Will update when they get added to the mix.