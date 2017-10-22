Billy Corgan Says He Saw A ‘Shapeshifter’

(chiefly in fiction) a person or being with the ability to change their physical form at will.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman has been doing press rounds to promote his new solo album Ogilala, and it’s been… interesting. He’s released the new music as William Patrick Corgan, explaining the name change as a way to ‘irritate people’.

And during an interview with Howard Stern – Corgan alluded to an experience he had with a ‘shapeshifter’: “Imagine you’re doing something and suddenly you turn around and there’s somebody else standing there. It’s hard to explain without going into detail–I’d rather not go into details.” Corgan said he was ‘totally sober’ and that he’d rather tell the story in a book.