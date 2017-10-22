Tom DeLonge Is (Maybe) Going To Space

Tom DeLonge says he left Blink-182 to focus on ‘national security’ after he made ‘contact’ with aliens. It’s been over a year since that bombshell, and we finally know what he’s been up to.

To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science is the new project from DeLonge and a group of former heads of various security and science departments in the US. TTS is defined as an ‘aerospace/research company’, with the main goal to build a vehicle that travels through ‘Space, Air and Water by engineering the fabric of Space-Time’. If that sounds confusing to you, don’t worry – because Tom DeLonge definitely knows what he’s talking about.

No word from Elon Musk on why he hasn’t already developed such a device in his own (quite successful) pursuit of space travel – but To The Stars has already secured nearly $500, 000 in funding. For what exactly, we’re not entirely sure.

(A.V. Club)