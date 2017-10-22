Tribute Concert Planned For Chester Bennington

Fans of Linkin Park and Chester Bennington will be happy to know they can take in the late frontman’s tribute concert – from anywhere in the world.

Linkin Park have planned the show for October 27th at the Hollywood Bowl. The band will honor Chester Bennington by taking the stage with various special guests to perform with them. Members from Blink-182, Korn, No Doubt, System of a Down, Yellowcard, Avenged Sevenfold and other surprise guests will join in the performance.

Thankfully, Linkin Park will stream the entire concert on their YouTube channel at 6:45 PM on Friday, October 27th.

(Exclaim!)