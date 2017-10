The older brother of Angus & Malcolm Young has passed away at the age of 70. George Young was the producer for early AC/DC albums including “TNT”, “Dirty Deeds”, & “Let There Be Rock”, as well as 1988’s “Blow Up Your Video” & “Stiff Upper Lip” from 2000. George also had his own band called The Easybeats. No cause of death was given. See the statement from the band below.