Foo Fighters Postpone Tour Dates

Foo Fighters have had to postpone 3 dates on their current US Tour. “Family Emergency” was the reason given, although nothing more specific than that has been said. The affected dates are in Lexington, KY, as well as Nashville & Memphis, TN. Make up dates have been announced for those shows, as well as more North American dates. The lone Canadian stop at this point is Toronto July 12th at Rogers Centre.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION. NASHVILLE & MEMPHIS. PLEASE READ BELOW. @BrdgstoneArena @FedExForum pic.twitter.com/Tg0TW4dQmh— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 22, 2017