Rob Baker Hints on Future For Tragically Hip

In an interview with the Toronto Sun shortly before the passing of Gord Downie, Rob Baker gave an update on the what the other members of the Tragically Hip have been, and will be up to in the near future. Paul Langlois is producing for another artist, Johnny Fay has projects on the go in Toronto, including producing, and Gord Sinclair and himself have been working with an artist named Miss Emily. Baker also revealed work was halfway done on a new Tragically Hip album at the time of Gord’s death, and there is “a double albums worth of unreleased material”. Rob & Hugh Dillon have also talked the possibility of starting a radio show together!

