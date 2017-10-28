The Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Last night at The Hollywood Bowl in California, Linkin Park put on a stacked 3+ hour concert to celebrate the life of Chester Bennington.

The concert was streamed live and is totally free to watch. Special guests who joined the performance included Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Sum-41, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Jonathan Davis of Korn, Sum-41, Alanis Morrisette and more.

Thousands of fans were in attendance both at the Hollywood Bowl, and online. We’ve provided you with a few clips featuring some 106.7 The Drive favourites.

“Numb”

“Leave Out All the Rest” (Gavin Rossdale of Bush)

“Castle of Glass” & “Rest” (No Doubt with Alanis Morrisette)

“Crawling” (Oli Sykes from Bring Me The Horizon)

“One Step Closer” (Jonathan Davis from Korn)

“A Place For My Head” (Jeremy McKinnon from A Day To Remember)

“Rebellion” (Daron Malakian and Shavo Odadjian from System of a Down)

“The Catalyst” (Deryck Whibley from Sum 41)

“Miss you” & “What I’ve Done” (Blink-182)

“Burn It Down” & “Faint” (M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold)

(Billboard)