Singer Loses It On Stage Over Cell Phone Use

To be lost in the moment for just that moment, or to be there in that moment and try to capture it for later.

The battle over cell phone usage at concerts is not likely to go away anytime soon. You paid your money for the ticket and feel you have every right to snap a pic or get some video. The artist on stage is pouring their heart & soul into that performance and should command your full attention.

But what to do, when the artist explicitly asks you not to use your phone during a show. I saw Tool earlier this year, and there were warnings all over the Saddledome that pictures or video were strictly prohibited. At a recent Coldplay show in Edmonton, Chris Martin stopped a song shortly after starting to ask fans, for one song, to put the phones down. He wanted everyone to be in that moment together, and after that song was done he said fans could go back to sharing on youtube, instagram, snapchat and whatever else.

Most recently, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretender snapped on fans at a show for being busy on their phones. The band reportedly posted signs asking fans to not use their phones at a show in Dubai. Not even one song into their set, Hynde noticed many fans recording her performance. She supposedly stopped the song, called the audience the “C” word, and said she didn’t care what they thought, she already had their money! According to reports, she flipped off people holding up cell phones as she stormed of stage and told the crowd “The Pretenders ain’t Lady Gaga or Katy Perry, so if you wanna use your fucking phones, go and see them.”

This all comes less than a month after Hynde apologized to fans on facebook for cussing out fans at an earlier show for cell phone use.