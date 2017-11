It’s been a rough go for STP – who have lost two singers in two years. Following the deaths of Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington, the remaining members of Stone Temple Pilots have committed to moving forward…with another new singer.

But who that singer may be is a mystery. All we know is that the band is having an invitation-only show at the legendary Troubadour in Hollywood on November 14th. It’s been confirmed that STP will take the stage with their new frontman (or frontwoman?).

(CoS)