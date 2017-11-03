Big Wreck Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Classic Album

Big Wreck has announced plans to celebrate the release of their debut album, 1997’s “In Loving Memory Of”. The album contained four big hits in Canada including “That Song”, “The Oaf”, “Blown Wide Open”, & “Under The Lighthouse”. Singer/guitarist Ian Thornley said, “It was obviously an important album for us because it was our first, and really put us on the map. I think the record stands up today as well as it did then. The songs still resonate with us as much as the more recent albums. It will be fun to play a lot of these older songs that we wouldn’t get a chance to play in another setting, and a great opportunity for fans to hear them live. Can’t believe it’s been twenty years!”

The tour will stop in Red Deer on February 20th at Bo’s Bar & Stage. Tickets for all shows are on sale Nov. 10th.