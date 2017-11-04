Are You A “Verified” U2 Fan?

The ticket buying process is rife with complications. It can be impossible to get through, and even if you log on the minute tickets go on sale…you can leave empty handed. Yet, there is a plethora of tickets available elsewhere online at insane prices. Well, U2 is about to become the first band to combat the scalpers & bots from scooping all those ducats. In order to purchase tickets for the upcoming “Experience + Innocence” arena tour, you will have to register as a “Verified Fan”. All fans will have until Nov. 18th to register at u2.tmverifiedfan.com. Ticketmaster will then be able to weed out “the bad actors” and get an idea for how many fans are interested in tickets. Everyone will then get a “purchase window” to get their seats. The process has been used for a portion of Ed Sheeran dates, as well as for shows by Twenty One Pilots, & Bruce Springsteen. This is the first time it is being used for an entire tour.

(Billboard)