Noel Gallagher Debuts Never-Seen-Before ‘Musical’ Instrument

Noel Gallagher (Oasis) and his High Flying Birds hit the Later with Jools Holland stage this past week to perform their track ‘She Taught Me How To Fly’. The song isn’t bad, but it’s the addition of a new instrument that has people talking.

If you look at the performance below, you’ll notice a musician playing the… scissors. Definitely an odd choice, and not something you can even hear in the performance.

Scissors or not, it’s certainly no Oasis. And perhaps better than scissors in a song are the snarky comments made by Noel’s estranged brother Liam Gallagher during an interview with BBC Radio 1 – “I’m gonna have someone sharpening a pencil at my gig. It’s gonna properly blow people’s minds. Or, I’ll peel a banana or something live on air, that’ll be good. Maybe get a sticker book out and like, put stickers in it. With a load of reverb on it, and with the right crowd and if you give them enough booze, I think it’ll go down well.”

I’m going to go ahead and say that was all sarcasm.

