How he’s made it this far, no one knows…but the Ozzman Cometh just one more time! Ozzy announced today that he will begin his worldwide farewell tour in May 2018 in Mexico. The trek is expected to last into 2020, marking 5 decades of touring for Ozzy! “People keep asking me when I’m retiring. This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.” says Ozzy. North American tour dates will not be announced until later in 2018.