Queens Of The Stone Age Announce Alberta Dates

Queens of the Stone Age have added additional dates to their 2018 “Villians” tour, including two in Alberta! The band will play the Saddledome in Calgary May 17th, and Rogers Place in Edmonton May 18th! Special guest for both shows is the UK’s Royal Blood! Tickets go on sale Nov. 10 and range in price from $49.50-$69.60 + s/c.

From the official press release:

“Having lain waste to grateful capacity crowds from Chicago’s Riot Fest to Denver’s Red Rocks to the 30,000+ strong throng at the recent CalJam 17—and with a first ever headline engagement at New York’s Madison Square Garden barely a week away—Queens Of The Stone Age announce added dates to the 2018 installment of the ongoing and ever intensifying Villains North American touring campaign.

The 2018 shows were announced in the wake of every North American date on the current run having sold out while generating the most ecstatic responses of the Queens’ touring history!”

The first single from Villians, “The Way You Used To Do”, is currently in it’s 13th week in the number one spot on The Drive Top 20!