Imagine Dragons Singer Talks About Battle With Depression

Imagine Dragons recently announced they will perform at a benefit concert in Las Vegas for victims of the recent mass shooting there. The Killers will co-headline the concert on December 1st at T-Mobile Arena. Both bands are from Vegas.

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has also opened up about his own battle with depression. Reynolds has had a lifelong struggle when it comes to depression, and he was silent about it. Until now. Reynolds says, “When I am happy, I am happy, but when I am low, I am so low.” After some extra time off, the band returned with the new album Evolve, and the single “Believer” tackles the issue. “It’s about finally finding gratitude in my flaws, in my weakness. It has finally given me freedom. It’s made me a believer in myself”.

