‘Long Time Running’ Hitting Homes In Time For Christmas

It’s been a whirlwind of a year or so for fans of the Tragically Hip. It seems like so much has happened from the day Gord Downie announced his cancer diagnosis, to the day he died last month. We’ve seen the release of new music, an incredible final tour and an inspiring documentary to sum it all up.

Long Time Running, the documentary that was screened country-wide just weeks ago will hit stores on DVD and Blu-ray on November 17th. It will contain an extra 10-minutes of interviews that were excluded from the theatrical cut.

The final Hip show, now known as A National Celebration, will also hit DVD and Blu-ray as well as digital on December 8th. It’ll feature the entire setlist from the concert in Kingston last August and be “fully complete and true to how it was performed, with no post-production overdubs, drop-ins, or ‘corrections’ to the artists’ in-the-moment expressions.”

And for those who want it all, just in time for Christmas, you can buy a deluxe box set containing both Long Time Running AND A National Celebration AND a 24-page booklet AND a collectors pin AND a replica VIP laminate, tour program and posters. That releases December 1st…and you can find it here.

