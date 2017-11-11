The Gallagher Brothers Feud Now Involves A Potato Peeler

When Noel Gallagher debuted a pair of scissors as an instrument during a recent performance, brother Liam had nothing but sass as a response.

After joking that he’d one-up Noel by having someone peel a banana at his own show, Liam Gallagher tweeted that he wanted a fan to peel a potato during his set at a concert in London.

Im looking for somebody to peel some spuds live on stage tnight at this gig in Bethnal Green must have own peeler as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 7, 2017

Sure enough, a fan-shot clip shows the potato peeler front row and centre:

Liam was very impressed:

To the peeler who peeled his little heart out lastnight you my friend are truly out there psychedelic even as you were King Parka Monkey x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 8, 2017

No response from Noel about the mockery yet.

(CoS)