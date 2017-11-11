 Skip to Content

The Gallagher Brothers Feud Now Involves A Potato Peeler

When Noel Gallagher debuted a pair of scissors as an instrument during a recent performance, brother Liam had nothing but sass as a response.

After joking that he’d one-up Noel by having someone peel a banana at his own show, Liam Gallagher tweeted that he wanted a fan to peel a potato during his set at a concert in London.

Sure enough, a fan-shot clip shows the potato peeler front row and centre:

Liam was very impressed:

No response from Noel about the mockery yet.

