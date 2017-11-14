Alberta Loads Up On Concerts!

Tuesday was a BIG day for concert announcements in our province! 2018 is shaping up to be busy, and very diverse.

No question, the biggest news of the day is the return of Foo Fighters! The band added dates to the Concrete & Gold Tour that include Rogers Place in Edmonton Sept. 4, and the Saddledome in Calgary Sept. 6 (YAY! Calgary didn’t get left out for a change!) For a full list of dates go to FooFighters.com

The Sheepdogs also announced they will be playing Edmonton’s Union Hall on February 20th, and The Palace in Calgary on February 21st. The tour is in support of the new album Changing Colours which will be released February 2nd. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am. Check out more at theSheepdogs.com

On the local front, THE DRIVE is presenting critically acclaimed singer/songwriter The White Buffalo at Bo’s Bar & Stage on Monday March 5th. “I’ve always taken great pleasure in being difficult to categorize,” says the White Buffalo’s big-voiced frontman, Jake Smith. Since releasing his first album in 2002, Smith has explored the grey area between genres, carving out a sound rooted in dark folk, countrified soul, cinematic storytelling and roadhouse-worthy rock. He keeps things unclassifiable on the White Buffalo’s sixth album, Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights, the most hard-hitting, electrified album of his career. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com

And finally, Stone Sour & Halestorm will play in Lethbridge February 1st at the Enmax Centre, and Calgary February 2nd.at the Grey Eagle Resort!

Check out ALL these great shows!