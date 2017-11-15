July Talk Cancel Remaining Dates With Nothing But Thieves Over Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

July Talk is an incredible band who have made it very clear that they will not stand for inequality and harassment. So it should come as no surprise that when the band they’re opening for is accused of sexual misconduct, they’d drop out of the lineup.

In the middle of a tour opening up for Nothing But Thieves in the U.K., July Talk released this statement:

Over the last couple of days, allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour began to pop up on Twitter from a number of people detailing their experience with both band members and crew of Nothing But Thieves. An NME-sponsored concert for NBT was cancelled due to the allegations. Nothing But Thieves have released a statement, denying the reports: