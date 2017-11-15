Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer

Following the deaths of both Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington, Stone Temple Pilots announced they would be carrying on with a new frontman. The new member’s identity was a secret until STP played an invite-only show at the Hollywood Troubadour last night. And the new Pilot is…Jeff Gutt!

Gutt is a former contestant on music reality show The X-Factor. STP guitarist and songwriter Dean DeLeo says: “We wanted someone who would not only do our earlier songs justice, but would also write new songs and carve out a different path forward with us. It took some time, but we found our guy.”

Stone Temple Pilots have also released their first new track with Jeff Gutt, called “Meadow”. Listen below.

(CoS)