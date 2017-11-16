Our Lady Peace & Matthew Good Team Up For Tour

Our Lady Peace & Matthew Good are teaming up for a cross Canada tour this spring! It will be a co-headlining tour that includes 20 stops, including a pair in Edmonton at the Northern Jubilee Auditorium, plus the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino in Calgary. Raine Maida of Our lady Peace says, “Matt & I have been busy making sure this is an amazing collaborative event that our fans will not soon forget!” According to Matthew Good, this tour has been in the works for awhile saying, “I’m excited to get out on the road with Our Lady Peace. We’ve been threatening to do this, and it’s finally happening!”

For this tour, both acts have teamed with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to support War Child Canada.

VIP ticket packages are available HERE.