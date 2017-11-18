AC/DC’s Malcolm Young Has Died

Malcolm Young has passed away at the age of 64 after a 3 year battle with dementia. Along with his brother Angus, he co-founded arguably one of the greatest rock n roll bands in history. From a statement on the bands facebook page, “Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.”

Malcolm’s family issued a similar statement saying, “Malcolm passed away peacefully at home wiht his family by his side”.

Malcolm’s last performance with the band was in 2010 during the Black Ice tour in Bilbao Spain.

(Rolling Stone)