Foo Fighters Pay Tribute to AC/DC’s Malcolm Young

Condolences poured in over the weekend after news broke of the passing of AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young. Dave Grohl posted a beautiful write-up on the legendary rhythm guitarist, which concluded by saying, “Thank you, Malcolm for the songs, and the feel, and the cool, and the years of losing control to your rock n roll. And I promise to do just that tonight, for you”. Grohl then backed it up by dedicating Saturday’s Mexico City performance to Malcolm & kicking off the show with this furious performance of “Let There Be Rock”.