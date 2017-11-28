Chad Smith May Have Had Enough Of The Will Ferrell Comparisons

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has heard it for years. He and actor Will Ferrell have an uncanny resemblance to each other. Some questioned whether the two had ever been seen in the same room together. For some time, the two played along with fans who enjoyed the similarity, going so far as to have a public drum battle on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Well, everyone has there breaking point, and for Chad Smith it came at a show at the Los Angeles Musicians Institute. At the end of the performance, a fan yelled “Will Ferrell!!!” at which time Chad yelled “SHUT UP” and stormed off stage! Now, he comes back a few minutes later, asks the fan why he said that, and then says that he was just joking…he wasn’t mad. Or WAS he? Watch this video and see for yourself!