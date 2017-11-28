Dear Rouge Debuts New Video

Dear Rouge, the band with Red Deer roots (check the name), has debuted a new video for their song “Boys & Blondes”. The video was filmed in New York City and you can watch it right now!

“We can’t begin to explain how excited we are to share the ‘Boys & Blondes’ music video today,” said the band. “Since the song was inspired by our time in New York and our adoration of the lower eastside movement in the ‘70s we couldn’t think of a better location and treatment to showcase exactly what we had visualized for the song. Working with an award-winning director like Emma Higgins was such an honour and she portrayed our upbeat and vibrant visions to a tee. We hope everyone loves the video as much as we do!”