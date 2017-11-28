Grammy Nominees Unveiled

Nominees are out for the 2018 Grammy Awards, let’s break down a few of the rock categories! Foo Fighters & Metallica are well represented, although it’s strange the Foo Fighters album Concrete & Gold is NOT nominated for Rock Album of the year. That category includes Metallica’s “Hardwired to Self Destruct”, Queens Of The Stone Age’s “Villians”, plus albums from Mastodon, The War On Drugs, & Nothing More. As for best Rock Song, the Foo Fighters “Run” shows up alongside “Atlas, Rise” from Metallica, K.Flay gets a nod for “Blood In The Cut”, as well as songs from Nothing More, & Avenged Sevenfold. Over in the Best Rock Performance category (whatever that means)…we once again see the Foo Fighters “Run”, flanked by Kaleo’s “No Good”, Chris Cornell’s “The Promise” and songs by Leonard Cohen & Nothing More. In the category of Best Alternative Album you’ll find Montreal’s Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem, Father John Misty, The National, & Gorillaz.

The 2018 Grammy’s are held in New York City at Madison Square Garden on January 28th!