Malcolm Young Laid To Rest

Funeral services were held yesterday for the late AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young. Past & present members of the band gathered at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney Australia to say goodbye. This included former singer Brian Johnson, former bassist Cliff Williams, former drummer Phil Rudd, and of course Angus Young, who carried his brothers guitar from the cathedral. The instrument known as “The Beast” was laid on top of Malcolm’s casket during the service.
Farewell #MalcolmYoung: #ACDC legend led from #StMarysCathedral #Sydney by pipers playing #WaltzingMatilda. #7News pic.twitter.com/mAMYUYI72j— Paul Kadak (@PaulKadak) November 28, 2017
Malcolm Young passed away Nov. 18th after a three year battle with dementia. Malcolm’s nephew, Bradley Horsburgh, gave a speech during the service and said “He was famous for rhythm but infamous for boating skills. We could almost blame him personally for rising sea levels caused by too many anchors lost at sea.”