Is Imagine Dragons The Biggest Band of 2017

It’s all in the ear of the beholder, but it’s hard to deny Imagine Dragons have had a helluva year. Their song Believer will likely top our DRIVE Top 50 of 2017, was used in a massive TV ad campaign for Nintendo’s Switch, and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, one of only 3 rock songs to crack the top 10 this year (they also held down one of the other 2 with the song Thunder). Believer was #1 on the Hot Rock songs for several weeks, and held the same position on the Alternative charts. No question the song crosses the line of rock & pop. They can easily blend in with a person who likes Taylor Swift & Bruno Mars, and is completely comfortable between Kings f Leon & Cage The Elephant. Lead singer Dan Reynolds doesn’t worry about those blurred lines, based on this advice that was given to him, “At the end of the day, it’s all about the music. And it’s such a cliché, but at the end of the day, you’re making a song that people will want to listen to or not. So we try to create music that we love.”

By the way, Imagine Dragons are not strangers to this kind of success. They were also Billboard’s top rock artist of 2013 and number 2 on that list in 2014. And there are many many more accolades to go along with that. For more, check out this article from Billboard.

Check out the video with over 327 million views, for Believer: