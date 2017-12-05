‘Tis The Season? Not For Everyone.

Gifts, gatherings, baking, shopping, decorating, visiting, working ahead to prepare for the upcoming break. The most wonderful time of the year sure is a stressful one. My hope is we can all take a deep breath and get through it together. Peacefully.

I constantly think of some of the last words I heard Gord Downie say live. At the end of the last Tragically Hip concert I saw in Calgary, the singer pleaded with the crowd to “take care of each other”. Sadly over the last few days, I have seen the opposite.

On Saturday, my son asked if he could spend a Toys R us gift card he had received as a birthday gift last week. It was a little before store opening, but we decided to go and just wait in the parking lot for the doors to open. On our way there I had a black SUV come roaring up behind me on 32nd Street. He whipped around me, then pulled in front, and somehow managed not to roll his vehicle while turning left onto 47th ave. There, the driver roared right up behind another vehicle, barely leaving any space between the two. He stayed right on them until turning left onto Bremner Ave which had an extra lane for him to get around. The SUV tears up Bremner at a pretty high rate of speed, only to come to a red light at Molly Bannister. By the time I had caught up, the SUV was already part way into the intersection and just couldn’t wait for that light to go green. Through the red light he goes towards the former Sears location at Bower Mall. At this point we notice there is a large line-up at Toys R Us. By the time we pulled into the parking lot, this guy was walking to join the line, about 60 people deep. We parked and tried to find out what “door crasher” could be worth this guy endangering not just his own life but others on the road! We looked at a flyer online, but couldn’t really find anything that seemed THAT desirable! It’s still a mystery.

Now, do you go up to a guy like that and ask what the hell he was thinking? Here’s how that approach worked out this past Saturday when an unruly customer had a verbal confrontation with a cashier at a Calgary Superstore, which then turned physical with another customer who stepped in to say something. The man was reportedly upset that the cashier rang through an item twice. A passerby caught the confrontation on film…warning, there’s some very NSFW and racist commentary that occurs.