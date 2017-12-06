The Fan Vote Results For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Are In

As is the case every year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction list has a lot of big names. The list of possible musician’s who are eligible ranges from Bon Jovi to Judas Priest, The Dire Straits to Depeche Mode, or Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine and more. The list seems to incorporate different groups from different rock sub-genres. And that’s cool – especially if you take the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame seriously. And if you do take it seriously, you may have made your voice heard with the institution’s fan-vote.

As you can see in the chart, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues, Dire Straits, The Cars and Judas Priest all have over 500, 000 votes. Those names kind of make sense given how long their careers have been, as well as the impact they’ve made.

It is interesting that Rage Against The Machine and Radiohead, both insanely popular bands – did not fare so well in the Fan Vote…but then again, this doesn’t seem like the kind of election their fans would really care about. (And in Radiohead’s case…the band doesn’t care about the RRHOF at all.)

Remember, these fan votes don’t really count for much – but every act to place first in this vote has been inducted.

(CoS)