Surviving Members of Nirvana Reunite!

You just never know what could happen at a Foo Fighters show. Last time in Edmonton, Dave Grohl pulled a guy from the crowd to come up on stage and sing Rush’s Tom Sawyer. The most recent Foo Fighter show awesomeness happened Tuesday night in Oregon! Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic joined his former bandmates Dave & Pat Smear and played bass on the Foo Fighter tune Big Me! It’s so awesome when these guys get together, it doesn’t happen often, but when it does…take a look:

I, Peter Michaels, will be travelling to Billings, Montana this weekend hoping to catch some more Foo Fighters magic! It was either that or wait until September for the Alberta shows…what would you have done?