My Experience With Josh Homme

A few years ago I had the opportunity to meet Josh Homme. He visited a radio station I worked at before a Queens of the Stone Age show in Calgary. Myself and many other fans crammed the studio to watch his interview, which was a really great time. I’ve been a huge fan of QOTSA since I was a teenager, and the chance to share the same space with Homme was a pretty big deal for me. I’ll admit to being starstruck.

Having been a QOTSA supporter for a while, I was well aware of the stories and reports of his violent antics on (and off) stage. A quick Youtube search will show that Homme is quick to rage and sometimes eager to fight. It’s WELL documented. Some of those instances might be defendable, and others appear nonsensical and pointless. The guy has anger problems, it’s a fact (Homme has been through court-ordered anger management as a result).

Knowing those stories, I was kind of expecting to leave work that day a little disappointed after meeting that “hero”. But I wasn’t. Not at all.

I would say there were at least 50, if not more fans at the station that day. If I remember correctly, he spent over an hour in the studio doing his interview and playing music off his iPod. He answered every question we had, from the station employees to the fans who went to see him in the flesh on a weekday afternoon. He turned down one fan’s gift of a bottle of Jack because the last bottle of booze he accepted from a stranger had been spiked with GHB. He cracked jokes and shed any notion of the pretentious nonsense you’d expect from most celebrities. He took pictures with anyone who wanted them before he had to run off for soundcheck. And as his manager/handler reminded him for what must have been the 5th time that he needed to go, he told everybody who didn’t have tickets to the show that night to write their names down and enjoy the concert. I think he must’ve put 60+ people on the guest list. I’d already bought my tickets months before, but there was no way I wasn’t going on that list.

A few hours later, I watched one of my favourite bands perform an amazing show with fans who were in the same boat as me…we got to meet Josh Homme and he was awesome.

Now maybe it’s my bias, or maybe it’s my growing inability to be totally surprised by any of the news I see anymore, but when I woke up and saw headlines about Josh Homme Kicking A Woman In The Face – my immediate reaction wasn’t “What a POS, I’m going to burn my Queens records!”…it was more like “Oh Jeeze…what has Homme done now?”

I’m not entirely sure how I feel about this new debacle. But what I will say is that my experience with Josh Homme was nothing but positive, and like most people (AKA EVERYBODY), he’s capable of mistakes. Errors in judgement. Spur of the moment regrets. Are those mistakes worse than some? Absolutely. Are those mistakes as bad as some? I guess it depends who you ask.

– Patrick Bateman