The Glorious Sons have debuted their brand new video for the massive hit “Everything Is Alright”. Lead singer Brett Emmons gets pummeled with tomatoes, tar, & feathers…all while not missing a beat delivering his performance of the song. Brett says, “It’s nice getting your hands dirty once in a while. The video was a quite enjoyable and painless experience, other than getting smashed in the face with tomatoes. Thank you to our director Colin G Cooper and his crew for the outstanding work and fun day.”
Here’s some making of footage from The Glorious Sons Twitter:
Tomorrow. #EverythingIsAlright pic.twitter.com/Jc4JVgfpkz— The Glorious Sons (@TheGloriousSons) December 10, 2017
Is this an open invitation for fans to start bringing tomatoes to TGS shows? Much like when the Foo Fighters had Mentos thrown at them after prominently featuring the candy in the Big Me video? The video has nearly 10000 views in it’s first day of release, so time will tell!
The song can be found on the album Young Beauties & Fools which is out now, and should be on your best of 2017 list!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U72R_TOGan0