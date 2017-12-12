The Glorious Sons have debuted their brand new video for the massive hit “Everything Is Alright”. Lead singer Brett Emmons gets pummeled with tomatoes, tar, & feathers…all while not missing a beat delivering his performance of the song. Brett says, “It’s nice getting your hands dirty once in a while. The video was a quite enjoyable and painless experience, other than getting smashed in the face with tomatoes. Thank you to our director Colin G Cooper and his crew for the outstanding work and fun day.”

Here’s some making of footage from The Glorious Sons Twitter: