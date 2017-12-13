Here’s the Class of 2018 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have been revealed…

Jon Bon Jovi! Nina Simone! The Cars, The Moody Blues and the Dire Straits!

800 artists, historians and music industry members voted for the Class of 2018, which will result in a pretty huge awards ceremony on April 14th.

The other possible inductee’s included Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, the Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, Depeche Mode and more. They’ll have to wait at least until next year (or longer) to be nominated again.

