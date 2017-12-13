Meteor Shower Tonight!

Look up Rusty…waaaaay up! You’ll see something pretty cool tonight if you do! The Geminid Meteor shower is expected deliver one-two meteors every minute during it’s peak, which will likely be after midnight…but there should still be some good visibility throughout the evening. Sounds like we shouldn’t have a problem viewing from Canada, although you’ll want to get away from the city lights for the best view. According to the forecast from Environment Canada at press time, we can expect only a few clouds around Red Deer tonight. If you can’t make it outside, NASA will livestream the shower online here.