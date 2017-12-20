Once Again, The Canadian Press Newsmaker Of The Year Is…

For the second year in a row, Gord Downie has been named the Newsmaker of the Year by the Canadian Press. He is the first and only entertainer to win the title in it’s 70+ years.

The public didn’t see too much of Gord Downie before he passed away on October 17th, but when he did make appearances – most of the country followed along. Whether it was accepting an Order of Canada with the rest of the Tragically Hip, to the Long Time Running documentary and his solo album Introduce Yerself, there were plenty of Gord Downie headlines.

We all miss Gord Downie, but his legacy is sure to still make the news as the years go on. RIP.

(CBC)