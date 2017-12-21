Could We Be Looking At “New” Led Zeppelin In 2018?

2017 is pretty much over, so what do we have to look forward to in the New Year? Maybe…some exciting stuff from Led Zeppelin?

Next year marks 50 years since the birth of one of the greatest Classic Rock bands ever. 50 years! That’s no small number, and Jimmy Page recently discussed plans to celebrate the occasion.

Page didn’t mention another reunion with himself, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, but he did allude to more previously unreleased music. Talking in a video for the Academy of Achievement, Page said “There’ll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven’t heard, because I’m working on that. Next year will be the 50th year, so there’s all manner of surprises coming out.”

We could be in store for a number of surprises in 2018 (good and bad), but if it’s from Led Zeppelin, we would all be pretty lucky.

(Exclaim!)